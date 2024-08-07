Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Reduced by Raymond James

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TSE:TF opened at C$7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 110.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.39. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

