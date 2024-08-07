Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted by Analyst

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.97. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.87 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $321.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.02. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,644 shares of company stock worth $31,558,715 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,094.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 64,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

