Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

