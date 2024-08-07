Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $146.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.