QITMEER NETWORK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119,794.84 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $119,794.84 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01365479 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $134,831.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

