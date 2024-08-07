Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.77. 36,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.72. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

