Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.90. 927,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,630. Qualys has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.