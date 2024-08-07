Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Coty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 1,072,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,501. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.