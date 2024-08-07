Quent Capital LLC Buys 115 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.62 on Tuesday, hitting $479.61. 1,473,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,192. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.04. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $4,958,160. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

