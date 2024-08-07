Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 332,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. 89,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.