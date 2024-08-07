Quent Capital LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 492,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,438,000 after acquiring an additional 150,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.80. 3,628,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,089. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

