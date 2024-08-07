Quent Capital LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

