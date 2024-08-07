Quent Capital LLC Purchases 145 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. 465,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,473. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

