Quent Capital LLC Purchases 192 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,453. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

