Quent Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,232. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.