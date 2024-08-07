Quent Capital LLC Sells 334 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 949,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,942. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

