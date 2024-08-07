QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuinStreet Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $20.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
