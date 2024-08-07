QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

