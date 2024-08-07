Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

