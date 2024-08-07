Raymond James Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.40. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.