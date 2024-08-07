RealReal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,621 call options.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 3,885,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,209. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,132 shares of company stock valued at $933,131. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

