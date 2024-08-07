Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.
O traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 7,674,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
