Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.

O traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 7,674,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

