Ren (REN) One Day Volume Hits $7.44 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Ren has a market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

