Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0879

Request (REQ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.82 million and $4.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010173 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,918.16 or 0.99790498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,611,195.7576932 with 768,715,464.4615359 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08453624 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $17,372,694.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.