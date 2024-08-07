Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.33.

TSE BCE opened at C$48.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

