Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $577.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock worth $608,946. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

