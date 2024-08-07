Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

REZI stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

