Robert J. Bass Sells 4,583 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GRPN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 1,665,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

