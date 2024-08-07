Robert J. Bass Sells 4,583 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GRPN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 1,665,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
