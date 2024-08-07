Robert W. Baird Cuts Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $160.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on J. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. 155,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,628. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.