Robert W. Baird Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $166.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $171.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AME. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AME traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. The company had a trading volume of 773,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,057. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 256.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,844,000 after acquiring an additional 702,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

