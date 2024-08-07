Robert W. Baird Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $158.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.06.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 761,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,809. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

