Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

