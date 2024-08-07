Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

