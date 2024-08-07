Royal Bank of Canada Trims NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Target Price to $16.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VYX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 4.7 %

NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 3,575,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

