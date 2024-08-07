Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.64.

RUS opened at C$38.65 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$33.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

