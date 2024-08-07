Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.451 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

SBR opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

