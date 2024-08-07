Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $91.48 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Saga token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $91.48 million and $41.43 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,024,629,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,989,763 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,024,497,904 with 98,941,735 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.03966097 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $45,568,257.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

