SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SAP were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 254.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.93. The stock had a trading volume of 284,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
