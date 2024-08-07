SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SAP were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 254.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.93. The stock had a trading volume of 284,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.