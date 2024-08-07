Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.45

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 41808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

