Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,804. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.