ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
ScoZinc Mining Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
About ScoZinc Mining
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ScoZinc Mining
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.