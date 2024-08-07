Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMLR traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 196,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.00. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

