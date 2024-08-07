Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. 1,757,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.