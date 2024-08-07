Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.00. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Several research firms have commented on SRTS. Roth Capital raised shares of Sensus Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

