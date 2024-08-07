Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

MCRB opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares in the company, valued at $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,402. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.