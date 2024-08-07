Shalini Govil-Pai Acquires 6,500 Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Shalini Govil-Pai acquired 6,500 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £34,450 ($44,025.56).

YOU stock traded down GBX 6.22 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 517.78 ($6.62). 1,524,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,966. The firm has a market capitalization of £599.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,790.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. YouGov plc has a 1 year low of GBX 402.63 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 872.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 810 ($10.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

