SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

SI-BONE Trading Up 0.6 %

SIBN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 25,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,265. The company has a market cap of $589.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,480. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

