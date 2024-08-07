Similarweb’s (SMWB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:SMWB traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 207,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,496. The stock has a market cap of $578.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
