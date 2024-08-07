SingularityNET Trading Down 38.9% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $483.51 million and $334,673.22 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,126.58 or 1.01493136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52816609 USD and is up 32.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $1,954,359.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

