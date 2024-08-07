Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. 387,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.