Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,767,000 after purchasing an additional 717,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,744 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,524 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

